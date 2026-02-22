Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Buys 4,116 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of Zoetis worth $48,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 50.9% in the third quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 204,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $128.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.72. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $177.00.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.91.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

