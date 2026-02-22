Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Buys 36,672 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,672 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $84,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CocaCola by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,996,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241,163 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,051,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,086,000 after purchasing an additional 57,407 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 10,408,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,311,000 after purchasing an additional 198,886 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in CocaCola by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. grew its holdings in CocaCola by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 69,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 32,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coca‑Cola raised its quarterly dividend (now $0.53/share) and confirmed the payout schedule — a ~3.9% bump and the 64th consecutive annual increase, reinforcing its Dividend King status and attracting income investors. Coca‑Cola Raises Dividend

Coca‑Cola raised its quarterly dividend (now $0.53/share) and confirmed the payout schedule — a ~3.9% bump and the 64th consecutive annual increase, reinforcing its Dividend King status and attracting income investors. Positive Sentiment: Management is executing a CEO succession that pairs a digital‑first push with the dividend growth story — investors view this as continuity with a growth tilt, supporting multiple expansion. CEO Shift and Strategy

Management is executing a CEO succession that pairs a digital‑first push with the dividend growth story — investors view this as continuity with a growth tilt, supporting multiple expansion. Positive Sentiment: Industry coverage highlights that health‑focused product innovation and digital/channel growth could offset input‑cost pressure for soft drink makers, favoring leaders like KO. Soft Drinks Industry Outlook

Industry coverage highlights that health‑focused product innovation and digital/channel growth could offset input‑cost pressure for soft drink makers, favoring leaders like KO. Positive Sentiment: Some bullish commentary and price targets (e.g., articles arguing KO can reach triple‑digits) add optimism to momentum traders. Bullish Price Target

Some bullish commentary and price targets (e.g., articles arguing KO can reach triple‑digits) add optimism to momentum traders. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets note increased investor attention and search interest in KO — higher visibility can amplify moves in either direction but is not direct fundamental news. Investor Attention Note

Zacks and other outlets note increased investor attention and search interest in KO — higher visibility can amplify moves in either direction but is not direct fundamental news. Neutral Sentiment: Coca‑Cola disclosed executive pay details ahead of the CEO transition — useful for governance-focused investors but unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the short term. Exec Pay Disclosure

Coca‑Cola disclosed executive pay details ahead of the CEO transition — useful for governance-focused investors but unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the short term. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat ($0.58 vs. $0.56) but a slight revenue miss; management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of ~3.21–3.24 — mixed operational data that supports the dividend case but tempers growth expectations.

Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat ($0.58 vs. $0.56) but a slight revenue miss; management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of ~3.21–3.24 — mixed operational data that supports the dividend case but tempers growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Benzinga warns KO’s value score has weakened after a ~15% YTD rally and highlights a tepid 2026 outlook, raising concerns that upside may be limited absent stronger top‑line momentum. Valuation/Outlook Warning

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

CocaCola Stock Performance

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $26,046,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,410,296.60. This represents a 49.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $343.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.46. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $80.41.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Truist Financial set a $85.00 target price on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

