Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Buys 1,652 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $57,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 825.0% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $31,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 9th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $583.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $510.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $579.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $643.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $6,435,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,238,600. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 22,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.56, for a total transaction of $12,424,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 84,117 shares in the company, valued at $47,404,976.52. This trade represents a 20.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,996 shares of company stock worth $63,355,935. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

