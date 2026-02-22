Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Boosts Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,908 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,205 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 0.6% of Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ owned approximately 0.05% of American Express worth $114,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,425,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $14,808,730,000 after buying an additional 581,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,487,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,282,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,897,335,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in American Express by 3.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,873 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,473,966,000 after purchasing an additional 133,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in American Express by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,342,556 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,385,188,000 after purchasing an additional 530,967 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Wall Street Zen cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $328.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total value of $8,346,340.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,480.14. This trade represents a 75.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total value of $2,820,301.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,270,704.09. The trade was a 46.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock opened at $345.99 on Friday. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $387.49. The firm has a market cap of $237.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.45.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.The firm had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Key Stories Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.