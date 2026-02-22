Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Acquires 6,876 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $60,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Key Stories Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $164.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.25 and a 200 day moving average of $147.98. The company has a market capitalization of $225.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.