Kyntra Bio (KYNB) versus The Competition Critical Analysis

Kyntra Bio (NASDAQ:KYNB) is one of 458 publicly-traded companies in the "Pharmaceutical Preparations" industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Kyntra Bio to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Kyntra Bio has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyntra Bio’s rivals have a beta of 5.43, suggesting that their average stock price is 443% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kyntra Bio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyntra Bio 2,598.55% N/A -26.27% Kyntra Bio Competitors -2,662.14% -363.93% -42.95%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyntra Bio 1 1 0 0 1.50 Kyntra Bio Competitors 4898 9967 15989 376 2.38

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kyntra Bio and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 65.78%. Given Kyntra Bio’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kyntra Bio has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kyntra Bio and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kyntra Bio $8.30 million -$47.58 million 0.16 Kyntra Bio Competitors $432.07 million -$67.78 million -10.63

Kyntra Bio’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Kyntra Bio. Kyntra Bio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.7% of Kyntra Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Kyntra Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kyntra Bio rivals beat Kyntra Bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Kyntra Bio Company Profile



FibroGen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes. It is also developing Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and diabetic kidney disease, as well as Phase III trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. FibroGen, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

