Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 192,613 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,164,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,613 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $117,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 427,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,014,000 after buying an additional 85,182 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 287.0% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,139 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 161,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Financial Group now owns 611,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,533,000 after acquiring an additional 73,074 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.57 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.27 and a one year high of $100.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.52.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.