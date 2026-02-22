Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 16,943 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 346,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,943 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $85,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 92.9% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $405.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.96.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $150,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,556.60. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $991,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 123,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,288,403.30. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,544 shares of company stock worth $15,320,417. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $355.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $355.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.44%.

Key Headlines Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Featured Stories

