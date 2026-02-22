Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,696 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $60,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $104.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.65. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $105.24.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

