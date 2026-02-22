Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,271,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,925 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $106,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $342,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $921,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $359,000. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 41,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $47.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.03. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $47.70.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1645 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index). The Index covers the United States agency mortgage-backed, pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.