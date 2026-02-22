Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $397.04 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,818,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,398 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $397,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $24,903,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,261,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth $11,206,000.

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.76 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $50.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1819 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

