Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $290.38 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,135 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up 1.1% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $290,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 358.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 155.2% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $243.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.20. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $121.43 and a one year high of $248.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 15.71%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 12,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $2,460,749.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 132,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,998,347.62. This trade represents a 8.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $5,906,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 198,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,058,826.32. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 78,784 shares of company stock worth $15,841,737 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.09.

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

