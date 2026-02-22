Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 62,343 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 599,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 62,343 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $50,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.9% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 60,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,376,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its position in Newmont by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 350,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $295,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $122.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.15. Newmont Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $134.88. The company has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Newmont Increases Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

Key Stories Impacting Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Beat expectations: Q4 EPS of $2.52 and revenue of $6.82B topped estimates, driven by higher realized gold prices and margin expansion. Read More.

Beat expectations: Q4 EPS of $2.52 and revenue of $6.82B topped estimates, driven by higher realized gold prices and margin expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Record free cash flow and strong profitability in 2025 supported balance sheet and capital flexibility — a reason some investors remain constructive. Read More.

Record free cash flow and strong profitability in 2025 supported balance sheet and capital flexibility — a reason some investors remain constructive. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: the company raised the quarterly payout to $0.26 (4% increase), signaling continued shareholder returns. Read More.

Dividend increase: the company raised the quarterly payout to $0.26 (4% increase), signaling continued shareholder returns. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mineral reserves declined to 118.2M attributable gold ounces at year‑end 2025 versus 134.1M in 2024 — management attributes the drop mainly to divestments rather than operating shortfalls. Read More.

Mineral reserves declined to 118.2M attributable gold ounces at year‑end 2025 versus 134.1M in 2024 — management attributes the drop mainly to divestments rather than operating shortfalls. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst framing remains mixed-to-favorable: many firms still rate NEM buy/outperform and Zacks highlights it as a strong growth stock based on style scores, leaving upside potential for longer‑term investors. Read More.

Analyst framing remains mixed-to-favorable: many firms still rate NEM buy/outperform and Zacks highlights it as a strong growth stock based on style scores, leaving upside potential for longer‑term investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: 2026 guidance disappointed: management forecast ~5.3M oz attributable gold production (below 2025), AISC around ~$1,680/oz and sizable sustaining/development capital spending — the softer outlook is the main near‑term headwind. Read More.

2026 guidance disappointed: management forecast ~5.3M oz attributable gold production (below 2025), AISC around ~$1,680/oz and sizable sustaining/development capital spending — the softer outlook is the main near‑term headwind. Read More. Negative Sentiment: “Sell‑the‑news” reaction: after the strong quarter, investors focused on the muted 2026 outlook and the stock pulled back as a result. Read More.

“Sell‑the‑news” reaction: after the strong quarter, investors focused on the muted 2026 outlook and the stock pulled back as a result. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/pricing moves and insider/institutional flows: BMO trimmed its price target (from $145 to $140) and filings show notable insider sales and large institutional reallocations (some big holders reduced positions), which likely added selling pressure. Read More.

Analyst/pricing moves and insider/institutional flows: BMO trimmed its price target (from $145 to $140) and filings show notable insider sales and large institutional reallocations (some big holders reduced positions), which likely added selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Median analyst targets and positioning: recent medians/targets (Quiver/other services) show some targets below the current price, reinforcing mixed near‑term sentiment. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $192,108.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,003.24. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Newmont from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

