Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTYGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 93,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 37,445 shares.The stock last traded at $27.25 and had previously closed at $27.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 2.0%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kovitz Core Equity ETF stock. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTYFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe. EQTY was launched on Dec 28, 2011 and is managed by Kovitz.

