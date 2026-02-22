Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 93,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 37,445 shares.The stock last traded at $27.25 and had previously closed at $27.10.
Kovitz Core Equity ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.99.
Kovitz Core Equity ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 2.0%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kovitz Core Equity ETF
Kovitz Core Equity ETF Company Profile
The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe. EQTY was launched on Dec 28, 2011 and is managed by Kovitz.
Featured Stories
