Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.6667.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KTB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane set a $50.00 target price on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2,538.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $69.60 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $91.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 54.64%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc is a global apparel company best known for its Wrangler and Lee denim and lifestyle brands. Established as an independent, publicly traded company in May 2019 following a spin-off from VF Corporation, Kontoor leverages a legacy that dates back to 1889 with the founding of Lee and to 1947 with the introduction of the Wrangler brand. The company focuses on designing, manufacturing and distributing premium, casual and workwear apparel, including jeans, pants, shorts, shirts, jackets and complementary accessories.

Kontoor Brands operates a diversified sales model that combines wholesale partnerships with leading retailers, distribution through e-commerce channels and select direct-to-consumer formats.

