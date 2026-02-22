Keeta Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges (KTA)

Keeta (KTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Keeta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Keeta has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Keeta has a total market capitalization of $104.46 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Keeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Keeta alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,054.80 or 1.00056043 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Keeta

Keeta’s genesis date was March 4th, 2025. Keeta’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,000,000 tokens. Keeta’s official website is keeta.com. Keeta’s official Twitter account is @keetanetwork. The Reddit community for Keeta is https://reddit.com/r/keeta/.

Buying and Selling Keeta

According to CryptoCompare, “Keeta (KTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. Keeta has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 494,859,128.29340034 in circulation. The last known price of Keeta is 0.26136575 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $3,059,999.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://keeta.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keeta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keeta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.