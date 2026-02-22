Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 314,868 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,110,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 16.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,213,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,709,000 after buying an additional 1,166,547 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 92.9% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after buying an additional 1,063,330 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 1,658.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 889,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,961,000 after buying an additional 839,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $7,764,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 42,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,176,092.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,592,854 shares in the company, valued at $43,803,485. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 24,237 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $579,991.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,869.31. The trade was a 15.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 832,253 shares of company stock valued at $18,676,085. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $27.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $27.53 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -152.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

