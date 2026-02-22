Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 44,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,376,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,030,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 65.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,016,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,268,000 after acquiring an additional 799,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,037,000 after purchasing an additional 403,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Agree Realty by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,764,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,629,000 after purchasing an additional 381,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $83.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Agree Realty Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $78.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agree Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.01.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.40%.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 562,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,901.08. This trade represents a 2.74% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Coughenour bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 18,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,371.20. This trade represents a 2.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1971, the company converted to a REIT structure in 2013 and focuses on acquiring, developing and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties under long-term, triple-net (NNN) leases. Its tenant roster spans national and regional retailers in sectors such as grocery, home improvement, convenience and specialty retail.

Agree Realty’s primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property acquisitions, originating build-to-suit projects and executing value-add redevelopment programs.

