Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR $MOMO

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 743,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 84,500 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 322.1% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Hello Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 50.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MOMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.10 price objective on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Hello Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Hello Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.13. Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $795.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.34.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $372.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.80 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc (NASDAQ: MOMO) is a China-based technology company specializing in mobile social networking and interactive entertainment. Its flagship product, the Momo app, offers location-based social discovery services that enable users to find and connect with new friends based on shared interests and geographic proximity. The platform integrates instant messaging, group chat, and content-sharing features, while also providing premium subscriptions and in-app purchases such as virtual gifts and sticker packs.

In addition to Momo, Hello Group’s portfolio includes Tantan, a dating-focused social app designed to help users build meaningful relationships through profile matching and interest-driven swiping.

