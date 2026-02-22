Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in WisdomTree, Inc. $WT

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 89,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WT. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,649,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree by 1,119.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,423,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,620 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree by 1,432.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,202,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,293 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree by 23.5% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,682,000 after acquiring an additional 935,505 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 379.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 880,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 697,156 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WisdomTree

In related news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $137,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 998,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,995,004.38. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Yates sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $75,838.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 152,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,607.76. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded WisdomTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on WisdomTree from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $16.75 price target on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

WisdomTree Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of WisdomTree stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.09.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 22.10%.The company had revenue of $147.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc (NYSE: WT) is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

