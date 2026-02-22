Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.73 Million Position in CompoSecure, Inc. $CMPO

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,348 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CompoSecure were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMPO. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 14.5% in the third quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,341,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,499,000 after buying an additional 1,183,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CompoSecure by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,324,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,224,000 after acquiring an additional 53,292 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter worth $34,367,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in CompoSecure by 4.7% during the second quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,622,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after acquiring an additional 72,910 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CompoSecure by 5.7% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,587,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,370,000 after purchasing an additional 86,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPO stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on CompoSecure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CompoSecure from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

CompoSecure is a global provider of secure card and credential solutions, specializing in the design, manufacturing and personalization of payment cards, identification credentials and related services. The company develops a range of card products that include metal cards, composite cards and hybrid designs integrating advanced security features such as EMV chip technology, contactless interfaces and specialized surface treatments. CompoSecure’s offerings are tailored to the needs of banks, credit unions, fintech firms and government agencies seeking to differentiate their cards and enhance consumer engagement.

The company’s product portfolio extends beyond physical cards to encompass digital issuance and lifecycle management solutions.

