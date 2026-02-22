Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 22,262 National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 305.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,389,000 after buying an additional 906,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,775,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,607,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 614,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,121,000 after purchasing an additional 246,486 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 319,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,388,000 after purchasing an additional 147,591 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $88.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 10.64 and a quick ratio of 10.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.26. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $91.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Health Investors from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on National Health Investors from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on National Health Investors from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $85.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on NHI

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company’s portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.