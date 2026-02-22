Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 398.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in PDD in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in PDD by 314.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in PDD during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 target price on PDD in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $148.00 price target on PDD in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Loop Capital set a $170.00 price objective on PDD in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.87.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $104.94 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $139.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.64. The company has a market capitalization of $146.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.95.

PDD (NASDAQ: PDD) is the holding company best known for operating Pinduoduo, a China-based, mobile-first e-commerce platform that emphasizes interactive, social shopping and group-buying mechanics to drive user engagement and low prices. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Colin Huang, the business has grown by connecting consumers directly with merchants and manufacturers, with particular emphasis on value-oriented goods and fresh agricultural produce. The company is based in Shanghai and completed a U.S.

