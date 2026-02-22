Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Position in CAE Inc $CAE

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CAE were worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 360.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CAE by 11.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CAE shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on CAE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of CAE from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised CAE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

CAE Price Performance

CAE stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95. CAE Inc has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 7.70%.The business had revenue of $911.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CAE Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

(Free Report)

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.