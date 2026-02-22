Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Southwest Gas Corporation $SWX

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,052,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 5.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 146.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,773,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,902,000 after buying an additional 1,054,963 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 12 month low of $64.69 and a 12 month high of $88.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average of $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE: SWX) is a publicly traded natural gas utility that provides regulated gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. The company’s core activities include the transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas through an extensive network of pipelines, service lines and metering facilities. Southwest Gas also offers related services such as system maintenance, pipeline safety inspections, emergency response and line extensions to support customer growth and ensure reliable gas delivery.

Founded in 1931 in southern Nevada, Southwest Gas has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the nation’s larger natural gas utilities by customer count.

