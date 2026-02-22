Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 25,349 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. $NTGR

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,349 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in NETGEAR by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NETGEAR by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in NETGEAR by 242.6% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $586.72 million, a P/E ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.54.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $182.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Pramod Badjate sold 3,000 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $62,910.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 144,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,968.42. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTGR shares. Zacks Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NETGEAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

NETGEAR, Inc (NASDAQ: NTGR) is a global provider of networking solutions for consumer, business and service provider markets. The company designs, develops and markets a comprehensive portfolio of products that enable high-speed connectivity, data storage and network security for homes, small to medium-sized businesses and large enterprises.

Its product lineup includes Wi-Fi routers, mesh networking systems, cable modems, mobile broadband gateways and Ethernet switches—offered in both managed and unmanaged configurations.

