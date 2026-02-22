JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Position Increased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,767 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,069,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 119,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 51,871 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 67,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 39,412 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 104,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 21,219 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $60.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.67. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

