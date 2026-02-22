JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,508,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,646 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $166,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 154,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 168,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 40,874 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 673,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,465,000 after purchasing an additional 23,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SHV opened at $110.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.02 and a 12-month high of $110.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.342 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

