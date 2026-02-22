JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 9,398,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the previous session’s volume of 2,820,254 shares.The stock last traded at $37.6870 and had previously closed at $50.29.

FROG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on JFrog from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $60.00 target price on JFrog in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on JFrog from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.89 and a beta of 1.13.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $145.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.09 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 13.50%.JFrog’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JFrog news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $114,875.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,056.50. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 13,357 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $865,533.60. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 631,325 shares in the company, valued at $40,909,860. The trade was a 2.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 407,814 shares of company stock valued at $24,969,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 1.7% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JFrog by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in JFrog by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

