iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.15 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.14.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.