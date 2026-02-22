iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $93.62 and last traded at $93.43, with a volume of 2496100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.55.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 1.2%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.45. The firm has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.5702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

