iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $93.62 and last traded at $93.43, with a volume of 2496100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.55.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.45. The firm has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.80.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.5702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.
The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
