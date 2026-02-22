iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA is Intrust Bank NA’s 2nd Largest Position

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 773,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,920 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.6% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $67,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchbrook Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9%

IEFA stock opened at $97.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $98.24. The company has a market cap of $167.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

