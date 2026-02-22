iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO Stake Lowered by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,286 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $51,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $73.79 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $74.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

