iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI Holdings Decreased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 465,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,948 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $55,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Bensler LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth Management Group lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $120.02 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $116.10 and a 1 year high of $120.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.53.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.