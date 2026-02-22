iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.60. 1,660,799 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 909,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ – Free Report) by 315.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.22% of iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (GOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US separate trading of registered interest and principal securities (STRIPS), with remaining maturities of at least 25 years. GOVZ was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

