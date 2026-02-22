Invesco Total Return Bond ETF $GTO Holdings Increased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,586 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $10,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 621,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,532,000 after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 643,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,174,000 after purchasing an additional 44,312 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 158,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 56.3% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 160,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,621,000 after buying an additional 57,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLVD Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $796,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $47.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.46 and a one year high of $48.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $0.1835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

