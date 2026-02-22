Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,373 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $71,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,599,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,026,776,000 after acquiring an additional 263,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,552,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,451,223,000 after purchasing an additional 182,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,188,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,429,590,000 after purchasing an additional 109,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $2,569,260,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,421,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,402,488,000 after buying an additional 201,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (down previously from $635.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.23.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $1,488,256.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,355,494.40. This represents a 15.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $208,378.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,438.64. This represents a 50.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 56,189 shares of company stock valued at $30,785,441 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $504.05 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $607.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.88, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $535.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.74.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

