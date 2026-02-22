Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intel stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $54.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $220.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -551.31, a PEG ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Melius Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on Intel from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.74.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Cambient Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,998,000. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 127,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 92,206 shares in the last quarter. TMB Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,597,201 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,830,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,277 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

