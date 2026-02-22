Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,049 shares during the quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,903,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,918,000 after purchasing an additional 49,124 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,524,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,902,000 after buying an additional 377,838 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 673,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,413,000 after buying an additional 62,535 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 610,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,054,000 after buying an additional 39,960 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 107.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 529,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,222,000 after buying an additional 275,049 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSS stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $102.76 and a 1-year high of $158.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invested in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

