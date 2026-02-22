Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Has $12.08 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.2% of Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus set a $92.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $8,898,532.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,332,054.22. The trade was a 24.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,870. This trade represents a 65.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,049 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,542. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5%

NEE opened at $92.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.93. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $95.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $191.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.00%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

