Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Grows Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in AT&T by 5.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 22,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 26,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 14,619 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in AT&T by 962.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Williams Trading set a $32.00 price target on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $29.00 price objective on AT&T in a report on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

