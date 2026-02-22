Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Buys 2,700 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.1% of Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,059,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,572,193,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 105,621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $290.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Featured Articles

