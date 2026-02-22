Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Buys 2,000 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VOT stock opened at $276.02 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $298.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

