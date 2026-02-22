Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Boosts Stock Position in SLB Limited $SLB

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its stake in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in SLB were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its stake in SLB by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 619,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 59,786 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of SLB by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 10,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SLB by 1.8% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in SLB in the third quarter worth about $8,971,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in SLB by 0.9% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 272,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on SLB from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Freedom Capital cut SLB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SLB from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SLB from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price target on shares of SLB in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SLB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

SLB Stock Performance

SLB stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. SLB Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. SLB had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

SLB Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This is an increase from SLB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.79%.

Insider Activity at SLB

In other SLB news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 18,617 shares of SLB stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $921,541.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 224,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,092,801.50. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $2,982,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 140,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,919.40. This trade represents a 29.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,402 shares of company stock valued at $7,993,676. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB Profile

SLB (NYSE: SLB), historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB’s product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

