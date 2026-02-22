Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Acquires 9,000 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 4,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 392 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $73.08 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $91.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.31.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

