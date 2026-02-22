Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Trading 1% Higher – Here’s Why

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.94 and last traded at $39.77. 22,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 29,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.39.
The company has a market capitalization of $145.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%.
The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.
