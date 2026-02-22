Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Trading 1% Higher – Here’s Why

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.94 and last traded at $39.77. 22,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 29,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.39.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $145.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF

About Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 202,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

