Insider Selling: Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Insider Sells $55,639.70 in Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) insider Michele Farmer sold 35,215 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $55,639.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 234,044 shares in the company, valued at $369,789.52. This represents a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michele Farmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Michele Farmer sold 14,952 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $24,371.76.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $44.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 341.47% and a negative return on equity of 251.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PACB shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.20.

Key Pacific Biosciences of California News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pacific Biosciences of California this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 132,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 415,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 183,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc develops, manufactures and sells high-performance DNA sequencing systems for genetic and genomic analysis. The company’s proprietary single-molecule, real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology is designed to enable long-read sequencing, offering high accuracy for applications such as de novo genome assembly, transcriptome characterization and structural variation analysis. Pacific Biosciences markets a suite of instruments, including the Sequel and Sequel IIe systems, alongside reagents, consumables and data analysis software to support a range of life science research.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Pacific Biosciences has expanded its global reach by serving academic institutions, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and government research centers across North America, Europe and Asia.

