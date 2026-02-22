Insider Selling: ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells $10,306.80 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $10,306.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 355,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,729.60. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $2,523.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 273 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $6,060.60.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 97 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $2,145.64.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 49 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $1,098.58.

On Monday, February 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $114,972.00.

On Friday, January 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,780 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $114,194.20.

On Thursday, January 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 53 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $1,171.30.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 201 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $4,442.10.

On Friday, January 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $24,222.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 692 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $15,272.44.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a market cap of $135.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 104.99 and a current ratio of 104.99. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $24.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 190.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 16.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 26,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 76,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded ACRES Commercial Realty to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp set a $24.50 target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACRES Commercial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

