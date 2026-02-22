Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) SVP Sells $131,118.75 in Stock

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $131,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,406.70. The trade was a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Larry Fernandes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 11th, Larry Fernandes sold 3,630 shares of Ingredion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $429,792.00.

INGR stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $102.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.74 and a 200-day moving average of $117.24.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.8 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

INGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ingredion from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in Ingredion by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Ingredion by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ingredion by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

