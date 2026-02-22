Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR Shares Purchased by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,219,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,092,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR opened at $95.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.32. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.60%.The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 193,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,318,600. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 19,122 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $1,867,645.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,983.51. The trade was a 61.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 435,537 shares of company stock worth $40,836,731 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company’s products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

